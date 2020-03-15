Introducing Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix
Community-driven, featuring Linux Mint’s Cinnamon Desktop with Ubuntu at the core, packed fast and full of features, here is the most traditionally modern desktop you will ever love.
What is Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix?
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is a community-driven remix of Ubuntu, combining Linux Mint’s flagship Cinnamon Desktop with Ubuntu, packed with everything you need to go with it. Keeping stability, speed, and elegance is our top priority.
Cinnamon takes the more traditional approach of a GNOME 2 and MATE-like desktop. Similar to Windows 7, it is easy to transition from your Windows system to Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, and even if you still prefer to keep Windows on the side, you can always dual-boot Windows and Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix.
Keep everything simple
With Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, you get the traditional default Cinnamon desktop along with most GNOME Desktop applications. The LibreOffice suite also comes pre-installed.
However, all of these are utilities, so if you want to install an application that will do something for you, such as a firewall of your choice, you can simply uninstall the old firewall, and replace it as your choice.
In other words, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix gives you the most standardized and traditional software, that allows the user to remove the application and then choose a different application over it as they wish.
Personalization
In Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, personalization is as easy as ever. You can change whatever your heart desires and it will be accessible.
From changing your desktop appearance to your panel layouts and icon sizes, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix has it all. Install your themes, enable them, and click away!
Cinnamon Spices
The Cinnamon Community has made plenty of spices, to “spice” up your desktop. From applets that allow you to add more panel entries, to desklets to add more to your desktop, to extensions, to extend your Cinnamon, along with the power of themes, the sky’s the limit.
Download some Cinnamon Spices at the official Cinnamon Spices page.
Technology we use
Featured In
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is a new distribution that utilizes Linux Mint’s Cinnamon desktop environment on top of Ubuntu code base. It’s first stable release is based on Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine.
– Abhishek Prakash, It’s FOSS
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is an interesting project with a promising future, and for existing fans of the Cinnamon Desktop who love Ubuntu, this is probably a no-brainer.
– Jason Evangelho, Senior Contributor, Forbes
We recommend Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix to everyone who loves Ubuntu and wants to use the Cinnamon desktop environment without having to install it on top of another Ubuntu flavor.
– Marius Nestor, Softpedia
Donate to Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is free of cost and doesn’t generate any direct sort of income. It is funded by advertising, sponsoring and donations and although it is financially supported by its own community of users, its ambition is to compete with projects which are backed by large companies such as Microsoft, Apple, RedHat, Novell and Canonical.
