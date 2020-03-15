With Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, you get the traditional default Cinnamon desktop along with most GNOME Desktop applications. The LibreOffice suite also comes pre-installed.

However, all of these are utilities, so if you want to install an application that will do something for you, such as a firewall of your choice, you can simply uninstall the old firewall, and replace it as your choice.

In other words, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix gives you the most standardized and traditional software, that allows the user to remove the application and then choose a different application over it as they wish.